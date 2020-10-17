Beverly Lutz

August 6, 1928 – July 22, 2020

Bev, mother, Nana and friend, was an energetic and outgoing woman whose family, friends and faith were the foundation of her long and complicated life. She passed away July 22, 2020 surrounded by her family, finally succumbing to cancer and age-related causes.

Beverly was born in Brawley, California to Orsie and Irene Burnette on a day so hot that an ice block and fan were used to help keep the newborn cool. With her younger siblings Derrell and Karen, Bev's childhood was a lark, and she could (and would) describe with great detail the happy life they led. That changed abruptly when her beloved Daddy died suddenly at the age of 35, when Beverly was just 10 years old. It was a pivotal event in her life and set her on a course that sought the harmony she had known as a child, a journey that led to choices and decisions she would question for the remainder of her life. Ultimately, that search ended when she met and fell in love with Gus Lutz in San Bernardino, California in 1957, a person she described as “the finest man I've ever known”. During their 53 years together, they made homes in San Bernardino and Highland, California and in Bandon, Cottage Grove and Albany, Oregon.