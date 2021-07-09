Sept. 20, 1934 - June 17, 2021

Bill Lanham never said no.

At least, not when someone was in a real jam or just needed a helping hand with a small, or large, task. Bill gave of his time and friendship to many over the years, and first in line was his family, whom he loved more than anything.

Bill passed peacefully in his sleep Thursday, June 17. He was 86.

Billy Gene Lanham was born Sept. 20, 1934, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Charles Dewey and Oma Jean (Yates) Lanham. He lived there until 1952, when the family moved to Glendale, California, just before Bill's senior year of high school. He graduated from Glendale High in 1953.

Shortly thereafter he was spotted in the back of a car while cruising through Bob's big Boy where Connie worked, and she thought he was pretty handsome. Then, as she tells it, she held a New Year's Eve party (while her mother was away) and Bill just happened to show up with a mutual friend (so she says). The two soon became inseparable and were married May 14, 1955.

They settled in Burbank, California, and three kids showed up in quick succession: Billy, Julie and Jill; then Charlie a few years later to fill out the crew.