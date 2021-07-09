Sept. 20, 1934 - June 17, 2021
Bill Lanham never said no.
At least, not when someone was in a real jam or just needed a helping hand with a small, or large, task. Bill gave of his time and friendship to many over the years, and first in line was his family, whom he loved more than anything.
Bill passed peacefully in his sleep Thursday, June 17. He was 86.
Billy Gene Lanham was born Sept. 20, 1934, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Charles Dewey and Oma Jean (Yates) Lanham. He lived there until 1952, when the family moved to Glendale, California, just before Bill's senior year of high school. He graduated from Glendale High in 1953.
Shortly thereafter he was spotted in the back of a car while cruising through Bob's big Boy where Connie worked, and she thought he was pretty handsome. Then, as she tells it, she held a New Year's Eve party (while her mother was away) and Bill just happened to show up with a mutual friend (so she says). The two soon became inseparable and were married May 14, 1955.
They settled in Burbank, California, and three kids showed up in quick succession: Billy, Julie and Jill; then Charlie a few years later to fill out the crew.
Bill worked a short time as a warehouseman, first for a soda pop company, then with General Controls before beginning a four-year apprenticeship with the Glendale News Press as a printer for $50 a week. In 1968 he decided he wanted to get his family out of Southern California, so he took a job at the Corvallis Gazette-Times in 1968.
The family moved to Albany. Bill and Connie later lived in Downtown Albany before moving to their present home.
After the Gazette-Times Bill worked for Van Dahl's Publishing, then in the print shop at the Oregon State Legislature until 1977.
It was then he began working for Cummings Transfer, where he ultimately learned to drive a semi-trailer rig, which launched him into a second career as a long-haul trucker. Bill would crisscross the country several times - many with Connie as his co-pilot. The two enjoyed many an adventure before he finally retired in 1997.
After retirement, Bill and Connie traveled to many of the places they had visited while trucking. He also worked part time for the City of Albany driving Call-A-Ride, for the senior center bus, and many, many trips around Albany navigating the Trolley for many events.
Bill also enjoyed model trains, fishing and carving, his biggest project being Buster, a full-sized carousel horse.
Bill is survived by his wife, Connie; son Billy Lanham of Albany; daughter Julie Jackson and her husband, Kim, of Albany; daughter Jill and her husband, Darrell, of Grandview, Texas; son Charlie and his wife, Paula, of Meridian, Idaho; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 18, at Monteith Riverpark. The family would like to extend an invitation to friends of Connie and Bill to attend and share their stories about Bill. Those in attendance are asked to bring their own chairs.
