You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill McConnelee Pastor

Bill McConnelee Pastor

{{featured_button_text}}
Bill McConnelee Pastor

January 11, 1939 - July 30, 2020

Pastor Bill McConnelee, 81, died July 30, 2020, at Thorne Care Center, Hutchinson. He was born January 11, 1939, in Minden, NE, to Fred and Anna (McKee) McConnelee.

Bill graduated from Franklin High School in Portland, OR, and Sterling College. He attended seminary at the University of Dubuque, Dubuque, IA. Bill served as a Presbyterian pastor for 54 years, serving in the states of Washington, Texas, and Iowa. He also served in Dodge City, and retired after serving the Lyons Presbyterian Church.

Bill is survived by: three children; seven grandchildren; and a brother, Daryl McConnelee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Hutchinson, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News