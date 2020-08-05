Bill McConnelee Pastor

January 11, 1939 - July 30, 2020
Pastor Bill McConnelee, 81, died July 30, 2020, at Thorne Care Center, Hutchinson. He was born January 11, 1939, in Minden, NE, to Fred and Anna (McKee) McConnelee.
Bill graduated from Franklin High School in Portland, OR, and Sterling College. He attended seminary at the University of Dubuque, Dubuque, IA. Bill served as a Presbyterian pastor for 54 years, serving in the states of Washington, Texas, and Iowa. He also served in Dodge City, and retired after serving the Lyons Presbyterian Church.
Bill is survived by: three children; seven grandchildren; and a brother, Daryl McConnelee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Hutchinson, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.