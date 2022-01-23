February 14, 1934 - December 20, 2021

Bill Parrett, co-captain of the 1952 Albany Bulldogs state championship baseball team, was tapped for leadership roles throughout his life. As high school quarterback and later as a corporate and civic leader, Bill led by "just being Bill." Born on Valentine's Day of 1934, perhaps it is not surprising that he was a romantic - he loved life, loved people, and loved adventure.

Bill was scouted to play professional baseball, accepted a dual football/baseball athletic scholarship, and served as a flight engineer with the Air Force during the Korean War. He had a 37 year journey with PacifiCorp, with increasing responsibilities that took him from sales representative to regional manager to corporate headquarters, serving communities across the Pacific Northwest and Utah. He relished community service and was especially proud of his leadership with the Jaycees, the Republican Party, on economic development committees and on hospital boards. Bill retired in 1998 to dedicate more time to his athletic pursuits - golfing, motorcycling, and armchair coaching of football games. Bill and CJ - his partner of 33 years - discovered the joys of splitting their time between Whitefish, Montana, and Goodyear, Arizona.

We lost Bill's presence on December 20, 2021. He is survived by his spouse CJ (Carolyn) Irby, sister Pat Thompson, children Debbie Glaspey (and Gary Glaspey), Sheri Parrett, Todd Parrett (and Pauline Parrett), Irby inlaws and outlaws (including Galen, Jane, Sheria, Bob, Galen, Cynthia, Gary, Joyce, Denny, Pam and Merita), and beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

A service with military honors was held for family members at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Thursday, December 30th.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alpha-1 Foundation (at alpha1.org) in memory of Bill's long wrestling match with this genetic condition that often results in serious lung disease.