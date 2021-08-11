September 05, 1933 – August 05, 2021
Bill Woodall was taken home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2021, just over a year after the passing of Sharon Campbell Woodall, the love of his life. Bill was born at his grandparents' home near Tahlequah, Oklahoma, to Cordell and Violet (Martin) Woodall. He attended several different schools in his early years as both of his parents were teachers and taught in Native American schools. (Bill and his father were members of the Cherokee Nation.) He moved to Silverton with his parents in 1947 where he went to high school graduating in 1951. He enjoyed playing football, basketball and baseball, lettering in football and baseball. He attended Oregon State College (OSU) and was involved with the ROTC program and participated in the Pershing Rifles Society and Crew. He enlisted in the US Army for three years on February 23, 1953. He took his basic training at Camp Roberts, California. After graduating from training, he married Sharon Campbell on July 12, 1953. The remainder of his time in the army he served at Fort Lewis, Washingtonm and Munich, Germany (occupation forces), with Sharon joining him in both locations. He was honorably discharged in February 1956. In 1975 he joined the Oregon National Guard serving for 2 years.
After being discharged from the army Bill and Sharon lived in Salem where he worked for Beneficial Finance Co. He was promoted to manager and transferred to Corvallis in December 1957. In October 1961 he went to work for Allstate Insurance Co. as a sales representative until his retirement in June 1992. Bill started attending CEC (Corvallis Evangelical Church) in 1968 becoming a member in 1970. He was a strong man of faith and served in many different capacities over the years ranging from Sunday School Superintendent to playing Santa at the church's annual community event "Pictures with Santa." He especially enjoyed his unofficial role as church groundskeeper, work he continued doing until about two years ago.
Bill is survived by daughter, Christa Burrow, and grandson, Rick Burrow, of Corvallis; grandson, and wife, Luke and Emily Burrow, and great-grandson, Ivan Burrow, of Salem; daughter, Lori Woodall, of Philomath; grandson, Stephen Webb, and great-grandson, Stephen David Webb, of Crawfordsville; great-granddaughters, Victoria, Robin and Sara Webb, of Lebanon; granddaughter, and husband, Kathy and Chris Kohler; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Kaylie, Erynn and Brayden Kohler. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his granddaughter, Emily Smith, and his wife, Sharon. The family will hold a small service on Thursday, August 12, at McHenry Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the New Hope Fund at CEC. It is the family's hope that sometime in the future we will be able to hold a larger memorial for both Bill and Sharon at CEC.
