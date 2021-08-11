Bill Woodall was taken home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2021, just over a year after the passing of Sharon Campbell Woodall, the love of his life. Bill was born at his grandparents' home near Tahlequah, Oklahoma, to Cordell and Violet (Martin) Woodall. He attended several different schools in his early years as both of his parents were teachers and taught in Native American schools. (Bill and his father were members of the Cherokee Nation.) He moved to Silverton with his parents in 1947 where he went to high school graduating in 1951. He enjoyed playing football, basketball and baseball, lettering in football and baseball. He attended Oregon State College (OSU) and was involved with the ROTC program and participated in the Pershing Rifles Society and Crew. He enlisted in the US Army for three years on February 23, 1953. He took his basic training at Camp Roberts, California. After graduating from training, he married Sharon Campbell on July 12, 1953. The remainder of his time in the army he served at Fort Lewis, Washingtonm and Munich, Germany (occupation forces), with Sharon joining him in both locations. He was honorably discharged in February 1956. In 1975 he joined the Oregon National Guard serving for 2 years.