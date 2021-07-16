June 17, 1936 - June 27, 2021

Billy John Grice was born June 17, 1936, in Antlers, Oklahoma. He passed peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Bill was married to Delores Stephenson, December 23, 1955. Delores passed away March 1, 2017. They farmed in Jefferson until moving to Reedsport in 1970 where they owned and operated Grice Transportation, the public school bus company for Reedsport School District. After retiring in 1994, they returned to the Willamette Valley to be close to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his son, Ron, wife, Dawn; grandson, Colin, and wife Kara, and great-grandchildren, Asher and Ayla; granddaughter, Bethany Keesee, husband Jason, and great-grandchildren, Brayden and Harper; granddaughter, Allison O'donnell, husband, Alan, and great-grandsons, Chase and Owen; grandson, Jesse Hausmann and great-grandson, Brogan; grandson, Tarren Grice, partner, Dru Eshleman, and great-granddaughter, Holly.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Delores; daughter, Lyn Grice and granddaughters, Hallie and Taylor; father and mother, Leonard and Belle Grice; sisters, Fern Harris and Aliece White; and brothers, Nesbie, Leonard, and Aubrey.