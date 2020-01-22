Bishop Rev. Dr. Donald W. Manning

He worked on staff at two churches before becoming Ordained Senior pastor in Springfield for seventeen years. During this time Don attended Eugene Bible College where he received his Master’s Degree in Biblical theology/pastoral counseling and later he went on to attain his Doctorate Degree. Don and Rita pastored another church in Portland for four years after which they accepted the position as Bishop of the Pentecostal Church of God Oregon/Southern Idaho District for thirteen years. Upon his retirement in April 2019, they moved back to Albany.

He was a loving leader and many young men and women were mentored by him preparing them for ministry. Children loved and adored him, as he was able to communicate with them no matter what their age. They just wanted to preach like Brother Manning.

Don leaves behind his beloved wife, Rita; his son Robert Manning and wife, Kimberly; his daughter Brenda Manning; granddaughters Olivia Manning and Justine Hively and husband, Brandon; grandson Ryan Manning and wife, Rebecca; great-grandchildren Addalie, Emrealle, Raylee and Everett; and his sisters Lee Ann McGill and Doris Johnston and husband, Larry.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25th, at 1:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Family Worship Center in Medford, Oregon.