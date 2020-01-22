Bishop Rev. Dr. Donald W. Manning

April 24, 1947 – December 3, 2019
Donald W. Manning passed away December 3, 2019 at the Veterans Hospital in Portland Oregon. His death was from secondary complications related to Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam.
Don was born at Albany General Hospital in Albany, Oregon on April 24, 1947 to George and Charlotte (Walker) Manning.
Don went to school in Albany and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1965. After high school he attended Oregon Technical Institute in Klamath Falls.
He moved to Mill Valley, California and worked for Northwest Fruit Express before enlisting in the U. S. Army in 1968. Don attended Ranger School in Fort Benning, Georgia where he obtained the rank of E6. As an Airborne Ranger, he was a member of a Long Range Patrol unit during his tour in Vietnam. He spent ten years in the Army where he was stationed at Florida Ranger School as an instructor then transferred to the Artic Rangers in Anchorage, Alaska and ended his military career at Fort Dicks, New Jersey as a drill instructor.
Don met the love of his life, Rita Kirk, the summer 1970. They were married the following summer in Reno on July 24, 1971. Rita followed him through his tenure in the military. Don and Rita returned to Albany in 1977 where they started Don’s RV Repair Shop. They worked side by side for ten years building their business.
He worked on staff at two churches before becoming Ordained Senior pastor in Springfield for seventeen years. During this time Don attended Eugene Bible College where he received his Master’s Degree in Biblical theology/pastoral counseling and later he went on to attain his Doctorate Degree. Don and Rita pastored another church in Portland for four years after which they accepted the position as Bishop of the Pentecostal Church of God Oregon/Southern Idaho District for thirteen years. Upon his retirement in April 2019, they moved back to Albany.
He was a loving leader and many young men and women were mentored by him preparing them for ministry. Children loved and adored him, as he was able to communicate with them no matter what their age. They just wanted to preach like Brother Manning.
Don leaves behind his beloved wife, Rita; his son Robert Manning and wife, Kimberly; his daughter Brenda Manning; granddaughters Olivia Manning and Justine Hively and husband, Brandon; grandson Ryan Manning and wife, Rebecca; great-grandchildren Addalie, Emrealle, Raylee and Everett; and his sisters Lee Ann McGill and Doris Johnston and husband, Larry.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25th, at 1:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Family Worship Center in Medford, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund at 1235 S. Clark St., Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202 or online at www.vvmf.org/donate