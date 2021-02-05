March 18, 1949 - January 27, 2021
Blake Hoffman passed away peacefully at home on January 27, 2021, due to prostate cancer.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 18, 1949, to Bert and Dorothy (Blake) Hoffman. He graduated from Lane Technical High School in 1967. He excelled in swimming in high school and later in college, breaking many records for his butterfly stroke. He spent his summers as a lifeguard working on Lake Michigan.
He joined the United States Marines in 1967, completed two years and was honorably discharged to pursue college.
He moved to California to competitively swim and complete a BA degree in Criminal Justice from UC Berkley.
In 1970 he graduated from the Police Academy and worked for the City of San Diego, becoming then the youngest officer to be promoted to sergeant in 1978. He completed many certifications and was awarded many commendations during his police career.
He moved to Kings Valley, Oregon, in 1981, starting a small cattle business in addition to obtaining certification as a farrier. He had a passion for all things outdoors, the law, and all animals, especially horses. He loved to adopt BLM horses to train for work or pleasure riding. In 2005 he started Hoffman Horse Works specializing in low impact horse logging. He spent the last 15 years using draft horses and his BLM horses to horse log in the Willamette Valley.
Survivors include wife Katrina (Harris) of 31 years; his four children: Garrett Hoffman (Emma Gjerdseth), Lillie Brattain (Walter), Jayna Hoffman, Jessica Hoffman. Survivors also include his brother David Hoffman (Julie).
His deep love for his family and friends will be cherished always. He will be remembered for his enduring kindness, love of animals, witty mind, and his willingness to ALWAYS lend a hand.
In lieu of any flowers or donations the family welcomes any fond memories and stories be mailed to 23907 Maxfield Creek Road, Philomath, OR 97370 or sent to blakehorselogs@gmail.com.