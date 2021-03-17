Bob Bernhard

Bob's true passions, beside his family, included New York Yankees baseball, the outdoors, and volunteering to help others in the community. Bob was a continuously active Boy Scout leader since 1964.he was excited when his son was born because he would have his own scout. He served as Scoutmaster or Cub Master everywhere he lived. In 1984, he revitalized Troop 170 in Corvallis, serving as Scoutmaster for many years and remaining active with the troop after his retirement. Bob introduced countless boys to the joys of camping and nature. He took his scouts on adventures all over Oregon, from swimming and kayaking along the coast to hiking, skiing, and snowshoeing in the Cascade Mountains. He also led scout trips to Maine, New Hampshire, Virginia, New Mexico, and Minnesota. He believed that every boy he met was a potential Eagle Scout. Over the years, he mentored more than 50 Eagle Scouts. In 1990, he was awarded the Silver Beaver Award by the Oregon Trail Council of the Boy Scouts of America, in recognition of his exceptional character and distinguished service.