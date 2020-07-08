Bob Mosier

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bob Ray Mosier was born April 3, 1941, and passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Bob was born in Mount Ayr, Iowa, to Robert and Jean Mosier and moved to Corvallis at 6 months old. Bob went to work at the Corvallis Fire Department as a sleeper at 18 years old. He retired from that department in 1991.

Bob married his bride, Susan, in 1994. Bob and Susan have a blended family of 6 children, 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters. All who knew Bob knew him as the candy man, never forgetting birthdays or names, even with the help of Susan. Bob loved young people; both he and Susan attended countless baseball games, piano recitals, and school events. Bob was an avid fisherman; he and Susan had many RV fishing trips over the years.

Bob now is with his Savior, Jesus Christ, in heaven. Bob trusted and believed the Word of God as his Rock. He demonstrated his love for his Savior by loving many, many people. Bob was greatly loved by his church Body, Community Bible Church. Bob will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

An outdoor memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11, at Community Bible Church, 2600 Stoltz Hill Road, Lebanon, at 10:30 a.m. The family requests that you wear a mask.

The family wants to thank all of you who helped bless his last days on Earth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Bible Church, 2600 Stoltz Hill Road, Lebanon, Oregon. You may leave your condolences online at www.hustonjost.com.