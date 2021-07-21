Bonnie A. (McDaniel) Hatch

May 10, 1936 - July 14, 2021
Bonnie A. McDaniel was born on May 10, 1936, in Alpine, Utah, to Charles and Edna (Wilkinson) McDaniel. She would grow up in Utah and meet her husband, Roy "Bill" Hatch while she was working as a waitress. Bill was smitten with Bonnie and each day he would come to the restaurant and tell her he was going to marry her. That prophecy came true, and they were united in marriage on July 9, 1956. They would move from Utah to Oregon in 1958, first living in Albany followed by Tangent and then Scio.
They were blessed with three children, Bill, Ted, and Craig. Bonnie was a devoted mom who stayed home to raise her children.
All through her life Bonnie was known for her big heart, always welcoming to all and her love for animals. She was known to take care of every stray cat, ensuring they were well fed and loved on.
Bonnie also enjoyed puzzles, crosswords, and flower gardening. Later, Bonnie would work for Norpac Foods as a forklift driver for 22 years until retirement.
Bonnie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints her whole life. She first attended the Scio Ward, and eventually Stayton after it was combined.
On July 14, 2021, Bonnie passed away peacefully at age 85 in Scio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hatch, in 2014, in addition to her son, Ted Hatch, and brothers, Charles McDaniel and Stephen McDaniel. She is survived by her children, Bill and Craig; siblings, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Private burial at Willamette National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made in her name to Safe Haven Animal Shelter. Please leave condolences at weddle-funeral.com.
