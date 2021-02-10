Sept. 5, 1947 - Jan. 20, 2021
Bonnie Keys, 73, of Albany, passed away at her residence.
The daughter of Donald and Gladys (Hansson) Bailey, she was born in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Bonnie graduated from Albany Union High School in 1965 and went on to have a career as a dental assistant before finding her passion as a nursing assistant in the Emergency Room both in Bayonne and Albany. Bonnie's faith was very important to her and was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church. Bonnie was known for sharing great stories, giving to others despite not having much, crafting for hours whether it was painting ceramics, making ornaments and wreaths or adding charm to dull household decor. She added pizzazz to everything around her. She will be remembered for her love of the ocean and animals of all kinds and brightening the lives of everyone she met. Her greatest love was ALWAYS her children and grandchildren. We will miss her phone calls checking in on us, birthday songs, sharing meals together, the occasional adventures, so many great conversations and basking in her deep love for us.
Bonnie is survived by children, Ryan and his wife Shana Keys, Molly and her husband Eric McAnulty, Sara Keys, Jennifer and her husband Matthew Diehl; stepchildren Andrew and his wife Amie Keys, Laura Keys; brother, Clifford Bailey and seven grandchildren. Bonnie is preceded in death by stepson David Keys.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.