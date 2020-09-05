Bonnie Mackay

Bonnie Lou MacKay, most recently of Corvallis, Oregon, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 28, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 12, 1942 to Walter C. and Bertha S. Young. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Kenneth D. MacKay, her two daughters, Laurel MacKay of San Diego and Heather Gimino of Corvallis, son-in-law Vincent Gimino, as well as her two granddaughters; Marin and Sophia, and three grandsons; Ian, Anthony, and Nicholas.

Bonnie grew up in Detroit where she graduated valedictorian from Denby High School in 1960. She went on to graduate with Phi Beta Kappa Honors from the University of Michigan. During her time in Ann Arbor she met her future husband, Ken, and they married in 1964. She earned her Master's degree in teaching from the University of Minnesota. She taught for over 20 years in the Minnesota public school system, before relocating to Santa Rosa, California where she taught for several more years at a private school for young women. She believed strongly in education for women/girls, and memorials in her name can be made to The Malala Fund (https://malala.org/donate?sc=header).