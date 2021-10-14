Brayden Michael Garber

If he wasn't driving or riding, he was building on his mechanical abilities by spending countless hours working on improvements to his own vehicles or those of his friends and family. He had a fascination with learning how to fix things that were broken. If he didn't know something, he would figure it out. It was his biggest passion in life. Cars and trucks, dirt bikes and ATVs were his thing. He dreamed of a career as an auto mechanic. He bought his first truck at 15, then a second. He bought his Nissan 350Z in April. He was so proud of that car! His family plans to continue customizing his dream car the way he wanted to.

He had a beautiful, contagious smile that brightened everyone's day. He was adored by his siblings. He always had a baby sibling or toddler in his arms or holding his hand. They were drawn to his gentle, patient, kind, and loving nature. He would be first to jump in if anyone needed help. He will also be remembered for being strong, independent, courageous, determined and brave. He had so many wonderful traits. It's easy to see why he was so lovable. Everyone who met him liked him.