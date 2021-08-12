November 29, 1956 - August 4, 2021
Brenda Renee Mainord went to meet her Lord and Savior on August 4, 2021.
Brenda was the first born child of Fred and LaVonne Knudtson, born in Jamestown, North Dakota on Nov. 29, 1956.
She lived in Montpelier, North Dakota as a child. The family moved to Pomeroy, Washington for a short time before moving to Albany, Oregon in 1969. This is where she lived out the rest of her life.
Brenda graduated from South Albany High School in 1975. She married John Mainord on Oct. 18, 1980. They shared 30 years together.
Brenda was always a dedicated employee. She retired from Oregon Cascades West Council of Government where she held many positions, retiring as the Brokerage Operations Manager after 30 years of service. Prior to this position, she worked in the banking industry at US Bank and Wood Products Credit Union. As a young girl she also worked for Burgerville and Bob's. Even after retirement, Brenda took over as Manager of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Albany. She helped anyone in need whether it was typing resumes, balancing bank accounts, or just being a good listener.
Brenda had a smile that was contagious. She touched the lives of so many in the community. Truly an angel on earth. All who knew her were blessed by her presence.
Brenda "Aunt B" as so many called her leaves behind her special love John O'Connell, mother LaVonne Knudtson-Wood, sister Janelle (Jack) Nichols, sister Karla (Corey) Tackitt, sister Kathy (Scott) Dixon, and sister-in-law Jan Knudtson. Nieces and nephews Kyle (Ashley) Knudtson [Cole, Davis, Brynlee], Brooke (Rosco) Huebner [Hollyn, Myla, Emery], Jessica (Doug) Campbell [Dylan, Drake, Olivia], Alissa Tackitt [Bentley, Jaxson, Avalynn, Faith], Dalton Tackitt, Austin Nichols, Logan (Cortney) Nichols [Waylon], Morgan (Devin) Lady [Paisley, Lexy], Noah Middelstadt, Owen Kent. She was preceded in death by father Fred Knudtson, brother Doug Knudtson, and stepfather Clayton Wood.
We are planning a private service at Twin Oaks Cemetery but would like to invite all who knew and loved her to a celebration of life at the Albany Eagles Club. This date is still to be determined. An announcement will follow. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com
