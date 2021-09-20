May 16, 1958 - September 15, 2021

Bret J. Jeppsen was a lifelong resident of his beloved Sweet Home. He was the son of Jackie and Josephine "Jody" Jeppsen. One of five children with siblings Dennis Jeppsen, Sonja Bain, Tia Jeppsen, and Bart Jeppsen.

He graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1976. He worked as a logger, proudly owning his own log truck, then for Willamette Industries Sweet Home mill for a decade before attending Linn Benton Community College, earning his degree as an electrician. After he got his degree, he then moved on to work as a millwright/electrician for multiple companies over the years.

Mr. Jeppsen enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and just generally being in the woods. Bret was an avid gun collector and enjoyed shooting with his family, friends, and grandsons. He loved sports, both watching and playing (in his younger years). He spent the better part of the late eighties and early nineties coaching his three daughter's softball teams.

He is survived by his mother, his siblings, his partner Cheri Doll, his three daughters, Aimee Brown, Monica Graves, and Katie Gosnell; 14 grandchildren, Brentan, Hallie, Rylen, Addison, Christian, Beth, Titus, Sydney-Anne, Cadence, Evangeline, Daphne, Xander, Zeek, and Eliza.