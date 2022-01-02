June 5, 1968 - December 26, 2021

Bridget Moon-Sellers, of Tangent, Oregon, died on December 26, 2021. She was born on June 5, 1968, to Donald and Thelma Moon.

Bridget married and on March 19, 1996, gave birth to her most precious gift, her son Robbie. Bridget and Robbie moved to the Albany area for work and a nice school system.

Bridget made many friends in Albany, and joined the Calvary Chapel Albany church. Finding God's love and her beautiful church family meant so much to Bridget.

Bridget never knew a stranger, and would give anything she had to help friends, family, and to people she didn't know. Bridget was a free spirit, who enjoyed life and time with her son doing trips to the beach.

Bridget leaves behind her son Robbie Sellers; her brother Rocky Wise, and her sister Dea White; along with many extended family members, church friends, and all those who knew her.