February 8, 1940 – February 14, 2020

Byron Gene Grill 80, passed away February 14, 2020 at Albany General Hospital. The lord decided it was time for him be with his parents. Byron was born February 8, 1940 in Rosean Minnesota.

Byron graduated Albany Union High School in 1958. He spent most of his career in the timber industry and early years for 7up.

Byron enjoyed bowling, sports, music and liked playing the guitar and singing.

He is survived by his children mark (Chana), Leanne Rankin, Andrew (Brenda), Grandchildren Rachel, Tiffany Rankin, Jack Grill, Riley, Donavyn, Jasen, Misty Weddle. Brothers Richard (Shirley), Gary (Wilma), sister Ellen (Rodney Phifer).

A celebration of life will be at Calvary Lutheran Church, 198 Fern Ridge Rd SE, Stayton, March 24, 2020 at 1p.m. contact family for more details.

