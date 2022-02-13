March 14, 1952 - February 05, 2022

Calvin William Kearns passed away surrounded by family reading Luke, his favorite chapter in the Bible, at 5:30 Saturday, February 5. He died after 10.5 years of Frontal Temporal Lobe behavioral variant Dementia.

Calvin William Kearns was born March 14, 1952 in McMinnville Hospital. He grew up on the Harvey Stoller farm where his father worked. He attended Dayton Grade School and middle school until the family moved to Gold Beach where he graduated with honors in June of 1970. He went on to Oregon State University graduating in 1975 in Agriculture Education. May 1 of his senior year he met Debbie Anvick and they married September 6, four months later.

Calvin worked at WH Stoller Farms until he began his teaching career at the Area Vocational Center in Astoria. After one year he went back to OSU to obtain his Master's degree. While there he was asked to teach Agriculture and be the FFA advisor at North Salem High School. Upon deciding teaching was not his area of expertise he took his old green truck, bought a tractor and decided to become a landscaper. He named his company C and D Landscape after Cal and Debbie. His goal was to provide HIS; honesty, integrity and service. Calvin worked at C and D for forty years before retiring and turning the company over to his three sons.

Calvin was active in the Church on the Hill and a longtime member. He was on the church board for many years, taught classes, moved food from YCAP to Hope on the Hill Food Pantry, a member of Kingdom builders, was on several mission trips, and he was the consummate servant helping Henderson House and many other organizations. He supported Dayton Schools as a member and leader of the Booster Club, coaching basketball, and caring for the sports fields. He was a Mac Chamber member for years as well as being on the Executive committee. He was the recipient of Austin Family's Medium Business of the Year. He was on the Oregon Landscape Contractors Board and a Rainbird Select Contractor.

After his retirement, on March 17, 2017 he moved into Rock of Ages Valley View where he was well taken care of and loved the staff.

Calvin is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah Ellen Kearns; his children Sarah and Travis Brown of Eagle, Idaho, Joshua and Lora Kearns of McMinnville, Isaac and Nicole Kearns of Dayton, Abigail and Casey Amerson and Caleb and Cressie Kearns of McMinnville, as well as 13 wonderful Grandchildren.

He is also survived by sisters, Doris Noble of Gold Beach, Sue Ann Leppert of Haviland Kansas, Linda Fender of Molalla, brother Mark Kearns of Missouri and niece Dana Kearns of McMinnville.

He was preceded in death by parents Claude and Harriett Kearns, parents Helen and Wilbur Stoller, brothers Richard Kearns and Keith Kearns and Grandmother Emma Anvick.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to See Ya Later, his favorite charity which supports youth sports camps, high school scholarships and Seed of Hope for families with chronic or terminal illness.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held February 17, at 3 p.m. at Church On the Hill, 700 N Hill Rd, McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit (www.macyandson.com).