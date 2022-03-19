 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cam Trinh

Cam Trinh, 91, of Corvallis, died March 15, 2022. Memorial services will be Monday, March 21 beginning at 10 a.m. and Tuesday, March 22 beginning at 9 a.m. at McHenry Funeral Home.

