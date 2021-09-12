Candace Lavelle

Candi was born in 1955 in Roseburg, Oregon to Claude and Ruby Kennerly. She grew up in nearby Dillard and Winston. She had three older brothers: Steve, Cliff and Ron.

She moved to Eugene as a young woman where she met Tom, who she married in 1981. They moved to Corvallis and lived happily ever after for 38 years. Candi was very proud of her 2 grown children, Sean and Maria. Candi worked for many years for CH2M Hill, now Jacobs Engineering. She was an engineering specifications processor and editor, known to be very good at her job and a pleasure to work with. Her sweet personality will be missed by all who knew her.