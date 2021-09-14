July 4, 1949 - July 28, 2021

Candy Lee Idler passed away at her home on July 28, 2021. Candy was born at home July 4, 1949 in Madras, Oregon to her parents Bernard and Shirley Broughton.

Candy was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary 584 and member of Eagles in Albany, Oregon. Candy was a very hard worker and held many jobs. She was a manager of the 76-gas station on HWY 34 and VFW 584 for a short period of time. But her favorite was mail delivery for Albany and Tangent from where she retired. She had three children Roger Taylor, Richard Taylor and Cindy Taylor. She was married to Chuck Idler for 45 years.

Candy is preceded in death by her brother Doug Broughton; sister Twyla Ehmke; niece Shirley Marie Davis; aunts, uncles and friends.

Candy is survived by her husband Chuck Idler; mother Shirley Bodoh; sister Delma Davis (Tom); brother-in-law Ron Ehmke; sister-in-law Jane Hutley and many more nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

Candy was a kind and generous soul and very well loved. Candy we will all miss you. There will be a celebration of life at the VFW Post 584 from 2 to 4 p.m. on October 2nd.