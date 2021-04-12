Canfield Sue Cathy

August 14, 1956 - April 6, 2021

"How lucky we all are to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so hard.”

Cathy Sue Canfield was born in Lebanon, Oregon on August 14, 1956 to Harold G. "Jerry" and Carrie J. (Bell) Canfield. She passed peacefully on April 6, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Cathy spent her early years in Sweet Home before settling in Albany. She worked in the lumberill industry retiring from Georgia-Pacific in 2019. Her love for music was boundless. She was always planning the next big concert and the Oregon Jamboree was a heartfelt tradition of hers.

She leaves behind a big, beautiful, quirky family that she was so very proud of. Cathy had five sisters that were her very best friends: Cheryl, Connie, Carrie Lee, Candi and Cheri as well as three brothers: Mick, Patrick and Jeff. Along with aunts, uncles and cousins, she had many, many nieces and nephews that were a huge part of her life. She never missed a Baseball, Football, Soccer or Volleyball game, no matter the distance. She once flew to Philadelphia for the Junior World Championship in Roller Derby. She truly was everyone's Aunt Cathy.

Cathy's love for animals was as big as her heart. There wasn't a dog or cat she didn't love and every stray cat in the neighborhood knew this.