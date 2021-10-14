February 16, 1936 - October 7, 2021

After over 32,000 hour's flight time, Captain John Gaylord has taken his final flight.

John's love of airplanes at a young age led him to buy a Taylorcraft plane before he even got his driver's license. His distinguished service with the USAF saw him flying T-33's and the globemaster heavy airlift across the South Pacific. One incident involved a forced landing with the globemaster on the small South Pacific island of Aitutaki where the islanders declared a holiday and celebrated with music and dance in the belly of the plane.

John had a long and celebrated career with Continental Airlines, safely flying passengers in the DC-9, 727, 707, DC-10 and 747. During one commercial flight he assisted a pilot of a small aircraft lost at night to find his way to a safe landing. John had every kind of flight rating from helicopters, gliders, seaplanes to jumbo jets.

He instilled his love of flying by teaching his wife, son and daughter to solo and obtain their pilot's license. Together they explored flying adventures to remote airports from the Yucatan Peninsula all the way to Point Barrow Alaska.