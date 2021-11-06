 Skip to main content
Carl Rintford Pruett

January 18, 1928 – October 31, 2021

Carl Pruett, 93, of Albany, passed away at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.

The son of Wintford and Ina (Horn) Pruett, he was born in Lonoke, Arkansas.

After 65 years of marriage, his wife, Mary Etta (Isbell) Pruett, preceded him in death, as did his daughter, Linda Klepfer, and grandson, Joel Edwards.

He his survived by his son, Jim Pruett, granddaughters, Rachel Goode and Nicole Moats, and grandson, Ben Pruett.

Carl served in the Navy during WWII. He loved fishing and hunting with his brothers and friends. Sitting around campfires while talking about the big ones that got away. He will be missed.

Carl will be interred at the Jefferson Cemetery.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

A remembrance service for family will be planned for a later date. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

