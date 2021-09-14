Carla Phillips

She had a world-renowned ability to tell it like it is, gives advice whether wanted or not, and never holds back an opinion. She lived a full and warm life filled with kindness, joy, and numerous friendships. Her extended family, friends, and other relatives will miss her greatly… including her tell it like it is opinions.

Carla is preceded in death by her husband, Dave, and her parents. She is survived by her children Scott Binek (Albany, Oregon); Kari Binek (Donald, Oregon); Julie Binek-Walton (Albany, Oregon) and grandchild, Harlie Walton (Albany, Oregon). She is also survived by her brother Rick and his wife Dianne (Chanhassen, Minnesota) and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many caring friends.

We'd like to thank all of the staff presents and past at Bonaventure Assisted Living for taking such great care of our mom. She enjoyed each and every one of you. Our family is forever appreciative of the care and love extended to her each and every day.

Carla will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by the many lives she touched.

Services were held at Willamette Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, September 10, at 11:00 a.m. For those unable to attend, we understand and know you were with us in spirit. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Linn Benton Food Share.

