December 31, 1936 – March 10, 2020

Carol Bernice Smith was born in Oakland, California on December 31, 1936 to mother, Velma Thompson and father, Clarence Humphries. Her father left to return to Wichita Falls, Texas when Carol was six months old. He never returned. Her mother married Orson Hill from Utah and moved to Antioch, California where they lived until Carol graduated from Antioch High School in 1954.

She married Myron Bacigalupi in 1955 and had two sons: Martin Wayne (1956) and Marvin Jay (1958.) In addition, she worked outside the home for Fiberboard. They divorced in 1972 and she lived at home with her parents for a time and then moved to Benicia, California to be closer to her job.

She met her second husband, Kenton L. Smith, while he was on active duty in the Navy at the Mare Island Naval Shipyard on February 4, 1973. They were married in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 2, 1974. As a Navy wife, she endured separations while Ken deployed. They lived in Long Beach and then San Diego, California. Next came a three-year tour in Mare Island that ended in 1978. She was instrumental in raising Ken’s two children, Sean Mason and Whitney Toland. Carol was active as a Navy wife and a bowler including serving as league president.