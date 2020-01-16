Carol Burton

1950 — 2019

Carol Ann Burton died on December 16, 2019 at the age of 69. Carol was born in San Jose, California, to Olen and Ruby Bowden. Loving grandmother (Daboo), sister, aunt, friend, and lifelong learner.

She is survived by her brother Robert Bowden; sister Deborah Bowden; daughters Rebecca Bedrossian and Shaina Demaris; granddaughters Olivia, Ava, Abigail, and Ruby.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, January 27 at Marys River Grange in Philomath.

You may leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.