November 21, 1963 - October 4, 2021
Carol Jean Piller, 57, of Lebanon passed away Monday. She was born in Menomonie, Wisconsin to Everett and Karen Lucille (Hansen) Turner.
She lived in Medford, Wisconsin before moving to Lebanon in September of 2001.
Carol enjoyed mules, horses, quilting and gardening. She especially loved her poodles. She owned Carol's Pampered Paws.
She is survived by her husband Todd Piller; daughter, Stevie Piller both of Lebanon; son, Josh Rhy of Ellsworth, Wisconsin; and one grandchild Evalyn Rhy.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 13th at Christ Community Lutheran in Lebanon.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.