June 28, 1931 – March 30, 2020

Carolyn J. Lee, 88, passed away on March 30, 2020, at Good Samaritan Regional Hospital from complications related to COVID-19.

Carolyn was born to Harold and Esther Lowe and raised in Portland, Oregon. On June 11, 1955, she married Tot E. Lee. Together they moved to Corvallis in 1958. In 1963, Tot and Carolyn (along with three other partners) opened the Toa Yuen Restaurant. After they sold the Toa Yuen, she worked at Wong’s Kitchen (now Jade Garden) for several years.

She enjoyed being with her family, loved her snacks, and loved cooking and baking when she was able to. In her younger years, she enjoyed digging for agates on the Oregon Coast, was on a bowling team and was a member of the Corvallis Elks Lodge and the Corvallis Moose Lodge.

Carolyn is survived by her son Kendall Lee (Kathy), daughter Cathy Lee (Douglas Robinson), grandson Cameron Shafa, step-granddaughter Maggi Hallock (Brennan Olander) and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Tot, daughter Susan, parents Harold and Esther Lowe, and sister Gloria Towne.