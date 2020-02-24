Carrie Ann Jessup

September 1, 1938-February 4, 2020

She was born to Dora (Ducky) Lucille Kendrick and Henry Clay Jessup.

She was sister to Thomas Eckhart Jessup.

Carrie grew up in San Benito, Texas; Pasadena, California, Munich Germany. She had a B A in Interior Design from Texas Women's University. She had a Master's Degree in Library Science from San Jose State University. She worked at the San Jose public library as a reference librarian. She moved to Corvallis, and worked at the public library.

She volunteered at the Humane Society's Cat's Meow thrift store. She enjoyed helping many cats and other animals. She had a passion for painting, drawing and gardening. She designed the addition at her home.

There will be a memorial gathering on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00p.m. At the Corvallis Public Library main conference room.

Carrie will be missed and remembered.

