August 3, 1927 – June 6, 2020
Carroll Leon Larabee, 92, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, June 6, 2020 at Anna House Adult Care Home in Albany. He was born to Leon and Lillian (Brooks) Larabee in Kenosha, Wisconsin, joining half-brother Charles and half-sister Olive. He grew up in the small, nearby town of Bristol, graduating from Wilmot High School in 1946. After high school, he joined the Army, served for 7 months and was honorably discharged from Camp Hood, Texas in 1947.
The next few years were spent working at various jobs in the Kenosha area, including delivering furniture for Montgomery Ward with his brother, Charles.
In 1950, Carroll’s dream to come out West came true when his parents decided to move to Oregon and join the Pesheck cousins in the Dever-Conner area. Through these cousins, he met the love of his life, Nadine Craft, who had moved to the same area 3 years earlier from Oklahoma. They were married March 9, 1951, at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Albany, and recently celebrated 69 years together.
Earlier in 1950, at a Billy Graham Crusade in Portland, Carroll accepted Jesus as his Savior. This decision guided the rest of his life as he led his family and served faithfully in many ways at Dever-Conner Community Church, where they attended for almost 70 years. His quiet wisdom and kindness were valued by his family, the church, the Jefferson School Board, and in his career. He spent 40 years working in the rare metals industry, beginning at the Bureau of Mines in Albany, Oregon and one year in Salt Lake City, Utah. Returning to Albany, he worked at Teledyne Wah Chang until he retired in 1991 as Manager of the Separations Department.
Carroll & Nadine spent their retirement years travelling around the United States in their RV, as well as taking trips to Japan and Mexico. They enjoyed taking their grandchildren on summertime trips to the Oregon coast. After almost 50 years on their farm in Jefferson, Carroll and Nadine moved to the Mennonite Village in Albany, where they met many new friends. Their neighbor, Janet, has been a special help and comfort to them.
Carroll is remembered by family and friends as a faithful husband, fun “Daddy”, trustworthy leader and a friend to everyone he met. He is survived by his wife Nadine, 3 daughters and a son: Kathy (Dave) Kennedy of Fullerton, California; Sandy (Roger) Barnett of Deer Park, Washington; Debbie (Stan) Baggett of Sublimity, Oregon; and Dwight (Gail) Larabee of Beaverton, Oregon.
He will also be missed by 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Carroll was preceded in death by his parents, half-brother, half-sister, granddaughter Tia Larabee and great-grandson Ethan Orr.
The family appreciates all the loving caregivers over the past year from Mennonite Village, Anna House, and Lumina Hospice.
A graveside service will be held at Willamette Memorial Park in Albany. A public memorial service will be planned later in the summer. Contributions may be made in his memory to Lumina Hospice, 720 SW 4th Street, Corvallis, Oregon 97333 or to the Mennonite Village Foundation, 5353 Columbus Street SE, Albany, Oregon 97322. Arrangements are being made by Fisher Funeral Home www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.