Catherine Ann Cracraft

April 7, 1922 — December 26, 2019
Catherine Ann Fischer was born and raised in Corvallis and attended Roosevelt grade school, Corvallis High School and Oregon State College (University). Except for a brief stint in Portland prior to her marriage she was a lifelong resident of Corvallis.
Catherine (Kay) married Edward M. Cracraft of Jackson, Missouri in 1945. They met when Edward was stationed at Camp Adair as a flight instructor during World War II. Kay and Ed celebrated 51 years of marriage together before Ed’s death in 1996.
Kay graduated from Oregon State with a degree in Home Economics and a minor in English. Shortly after her marriage she obtained her teaching certificate and taught secondary students for two years at Ockley Green School for girls in Portland, Oregon. When she returned to Corvallis she was a homemaker for a time, raising two young children. Later, Kay earned a Master’s degree in English from Oregon State and in 1961 took a position at Philomath High School where she taught college prep English and was senior class advisor until 1984.
Kay was a lifelong volunteer for several community events: she served as PTA President for Washington Elementary School for four years; was active in Alpha Gamma Delta sorority while in college and throughout her life as an alum; was active in the Monads Dance Club; and devoted twenty years to the Corvallis Assistance League School Bell Project.
Catherine was a beloved wife, mother and successful teacher. She loved English history and literature, Shakespeare plays, the family cats and dog, travel, cooking, and entertaining friends. She was an avid and voracious reader. She took great pleasure in seeing her children grow up, and gave her enthusiastic support for their interests and activities.
Kay is survived by her daughter, Laurie of Eugene and son, Edward (Chip) of Melbourne, Australia. She was much loved and will be dearly missed.
The family would like to thank all of the devoted care providers both in her home and at Loving Our Seniors, where Catherine spent the final years of her life. Catherine’s memorial will be held at DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home, 815 NW Buchanan Avenue, Corvallis, Oregon, Thursday, January 9th at 11 a.m. (www.demossdurdan.com)