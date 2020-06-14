Cathryn Rose (Holderread) Passmore

May 8, 1948 – May 31, 2020
Dear Cathy,
Erica hinted that it is time now for me to say goodbye to you.
I have known you for 16 years now. When I first came I was this strange guy from Germany, and I will never forget how warmly you welcomed me in your house, and later in your family. I remember when you gave me 100 dollars as a Christmas gift, which was a lot for me, and it allowed me to treat Erica to a crab dinner at the Whale’s Tale and a night at the Sylvia Beach hotel (where some old ladies at the breakfast table called us a “striking couple”). And I am well aware that without you and your support and your perseverance and your generosity and your willingness for giving me the benefit of the doubt I would not be married to Erica now, for which I will be forever grateful.
Thank you for everything and goodbye, we will meet again.
Yours, Martin
Cathy,
Remember paper fairy wings, making hunts for Runts, a huge jar of peppernuts, two little girls inside a big tub in a tiny room in an old house imbued with old house wood and cooking of rice and curry smells and wood shavings and magical objects from old times. The etched Victorian greeting girl on the door! The porch! Erica and me, the matching dress day! Her and me in crazy hats and tutus posing and singing, you filming? Wisteria, Milkshake! Of course! You were always there, always you, directing your kingdom surrounded by angels looking for beauty to capture. Telling your stories. Always striving to make things make sense. Thank you for being part of the wonder that is my life. For being you. To the next place even more fantastical.
All my love on your journey.
Heather
Cathy,
This morning I went for a walk around the park across from my house here in New Hope, Minnesota. It felt like the perfect way to spend some time with my cherished memories of you – listening to the birds and appreciating the bright tulips.
You and your family are so special to me. Even as a young child, I was in awe of your resilient and genuine faith; for 25 of my 28 years, you have modeled unconditional love and authenticity simply by living your truth, and it is an example for which I am and will always be deeply grateful. I grew up observing and striving to emulate your active listening, your steadfast empathy, and your gratitude for the natural world around you.
You and Larry visited me after my jaw surgery and told me I had a beautiful smile, and it meant so much. I’ve always felt your tender love in your home, whether playing card games or eating popcorn (with nutritional yeast!) and discussing our lives in the Owl’s Nest during youth group gatherings.
And through it all, you were at Westminster House week after week to greet me with a tender hug and genuine curiosity about my life and well-being. And then in October 2014, my dad entered the Evergreen Hospice House, and we were told he was near the end. And you were there. For twelve days, you sat with us as a gentle, loving presence, a witness to the grief and beauty in these final moments, joining us in tears and in laughter. This was sacred space, and you were there. I have always carried these memories close to my heart, and it means the world that you were a part of them. Holding you in love and light,
Erin
Cathy,
…I thank you from the bottom of my heart for delivering a blessing to me 35 years ago, as well as in the years before and after, that gave me a new birth, transformed my life, saved my marriage, and I trust blessed two churches and the people that made them churches…You prepared me for that task better than anyone else in my life through your example, your words, your time, your friendship, your gifts, your love, your sacrifices, and most of all your prayers. As a fringe benefit for me, I trust I also became a better husband, father, friend to some, and citizen. Thank you, thank you, thank you…
With love and gratitude,
Brian
Dear Cathy,
I'm thinking this morning of how you came to be a serious sports fan. It’s maybe a surprise to some but it's totally consistent with how you've lived life - listening to what brings people joy and being ready to share in that joy in any way possible. You could hear from me and others our love for the OSU women's basketball team and you decided that you and Larry should start going to games. This is a team that conducts itself in a way that quickly draws you in and you were hooked!
I love seeing that being a fan brings you childlike joy and smiles and a welcome, positive distraction. After just a few games you knew that you and Larry wanted to be season ticket holders to support this force for good in our community whether your health would let you attend any games or not. You worried that you might miss a game but the challenges of navigating a round trip of 94 steps up and down to your seats didn't dampen your desire to be present for this family and you were there! Only a pandemic could put an end to enjoying games at Gill Coliseum.
Your observations at games have always included the whole experience. You've marveled at the beauty of a whole coliseum of fans coming together to support a team without regard for those elements which often divide us. You love the meet and greet after the games, getting together with the OSU WBB family that knows your name as you know theirs.
You've loved getting to know your basketball family on and off the court and devoured everything you could find on social media - podcasts, post-game interviews, every post on Facebook, musings about new recruits... These exceptional women conduct themselves with powerful positive impact on the court, in the classroom, and in the community. You know they make their families proud and they make their fan family proud, too! You've been right there supporting this basketball family of ours. Go Beavs! I'll miss you and your full on loving embrace as a part of it all. So much love,
Kathy
Cathryn Passmore, 72, of Corvallis, Oregon went home to her Lord Jesus on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Cathy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Larry Passmore; sister Carolyn Heggen (Richard); brother David Holderread (Millie); sister Marilyn Pulgar (Fabricio); daughter Erica Kalisch (Martin); three grandchildren, Noah, India and Ezra Kalisch; and six beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Rachel (Schiffler) Holderread and Wilbur Holderread.
Cathy is remembered for her passionate love of Christ, deep love of people, her life of prayer, wise counsel, leadership, hospitality, love of beauty, sense of humor, skill at photography, and courageous pursuit of peace in all situations.
Cathy was born in Emmett, Idaho. When she was in second grade the family moved to the interior of Puerto Rico to a dairy farm for 3 ½ years. This season of her life birthed a lifelong love for Hispanic people. The Holderreads moved to Corvallis, Oregon when Cathy was in the 7th grade. After graduating from Corvallis High School in 1966, she worked in Portland, Oregon as a telephone operator, attended Hesston College in Kansas, worked as wait staff in Estes Park, Colorado and as an assistant to the dietitian at Valley View Community Hospital, in Littleton, Colorado. She moved back to Corvallis and attended Oregon State University where she met Larry Passmore. Cathy and Larry married in 1970 and started their life together managing the Schoolcraft rooming house on Van Buren Ave. near Oregon State University. The many international students (over 200 students from 20 countries) who lived in the house over the next 25 years engendered in her a love for Indian people and Indian food. Over the years, Larry and Cathy made their living by buying, fixing up and renting out houses and apartments in Corvallis.
Cathy created a slide show presentation on the Sacredness of Life as it concerns the weakest and most helpless among us, the elderly, the handicapped, and the unborn. Her emphasis was always on compassion. She gave the presentation 70 times, traveling to 16 states to speak and show the photographs. Cathy was active in her denomination and local congregation, Corvallis Mennonite Fellowship, serving in leadership for many years. She was an inspired retreat leader and a woman of prayer. Her understanding of God and her relationship with Christ have been an inspiration to many. Cathy was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She lived a beautiful life.
Memorial gifts can be sent to Drift Creek Camp (22455 Finn Rd, Sheridan, Oregon 97378). Cathy and Larry have volunteered at and supported this children’s camp in the coast range for 50 years.
