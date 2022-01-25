Cecelia Ellen Perreard

November 13, 1942 - January 5, 2022
Ellen was born November 13, 1942 in San Mateo California to Charles and Mina Burkhardt.
She was preceded in death by her husband George Perreard and her sister Melinda Cavagnaro. She is survived by her five children Gary Lee Dennis, Cindy Hendricks, Timothy Wayne Maine, Karen McDonald, Susan Piekarski. She has 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren whom she adored. She is also survived by her faithful, furry four-legged companion Lily.
She loved sewing, cooking, baking, working in her yard, trips to the coast and spending time with her family and friends.
In keeping with her love for life, her final wish was her body be donated to OHSU. No service will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
