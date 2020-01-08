Cecil Estep and Mae Carolyn Estep

Cecil Estep and Mae Carolyn Estep

Cecil and Mae Estep

Cecil and Mae Estep

Cecil Estep

August 19, 1927 — December 16, 2019

Cecil Estep was born to Hollie Estep and Tory Scarberry, the oldest of eight children, all now deceased.

He was preceded in death by wife Mae Carolyn Estep on December 14 2019; two sons Cecil Edwin Estep and Jimmy Wayne Estep.

He is survived by daughter Mary Gaspard of Albany and two granddaughters Becky Royally of Albany and Michelle Spray of Lompoc, California; three great-grandchildren Zachary Royally, Caylie Royally and Alexander Royally all of Albany.

Mae Carolyn Estep

September 19, 1921 — December 14, 2019

Mae was born an only child to Elmer Thompson and Julia Richard. She passed December 14, 2019.

She was preceded in death by daughter Carolyn Mae. Her husband, Cecil Estep, passed 36 hours after Mae.

She is survived by eight grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 32 great-great-grandchildren. 2 great-great-great-grandchildren. She was 98 years young and the best Grandma you could ask for. We will miss her.

A celebration of their life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 12 at the Eagles Lodge in Albany.

