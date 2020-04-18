Celia J. Shimanek

September 9, 1946 – April 12, 2020
Celia Josephine (Zeleny) Shimanek, 73, of Scio passed away Sunday in Scio.
She was born September 9, 1946 in Neodesha, Kansas to Antone and Enid Zeleny as the first of four sisters; Mary Ann Gallogly(Al), Lola Wink (Deceased), and Diana Hale (Steve). At the age of ten, she moved to Scio, where she met her husband, Harvey Shimanek. They tackled the world as high school sweethearts, but broke up before starting college. Thankfully, Harvey sold his ‘55 Chevy for an engagement ring and proposed a week after starting school; they wed the following August. This year would mark 55 years of a wonderful marriage.
Celia was a true homemaker with a love for the outdoors. She was an avid gardener and backpacker, and made many trips to Marion Lake. She was known to welcome family and friends with her cinnamon rolls, kolaches, wild blackberry pie, and many other goodies. While baking, she loved to listen to Oregon State or Portland Blazers basketball games on the radio.
Celia loved her children; Tina Crumrine (Ed), Deah Shimanek-Shelton (Kai), Darin Shimanek (Jodi), Jim Shimanek; her AFS exchange daughters; Gea Schuurman (Chris), and Iris Burners (Carston); and the many Foster children. Her love was extended to anyone who crossed the threshold of their big, beautiful yellow farmhouse, which taught her children the gift of unconditional love.
The absolute delight of Celia’s life were her four grandchildren; Becca (Crumrine) Mick, Zoe Shelton, Peyton Shimanek, and Henry Shelton. To them she was Gran, and she always had something planned to create lifelong memories. She had a reputation of giving them sweets and “coffee”, which was mostly milk and sugar, before sending them home to their parents.
The most important thing in Celia’s life was her unwavering faith in God. She used her gifts in the church as an organist and was the church secretary at Skyline Assembly of God in Scio for many years. Among her many favorite Bible verses, Romans 8:28, Psalms 4:8, John 3:16 were often used to comfort and “love on” those around her.
Celia, Sweetheart, Mom, Gran, Sissy, Aunt Celia will be greatly missed by Harvey, her children, grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends. There will be a Celebration of Life for Celia at a later date. A memorial gift can be made to The Alzheimer's Association. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
