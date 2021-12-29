Charlene Marie Zamora passed away November 7, 2021, at Santiam Hospital in Stayton. She was 64 years old. Born to Charles and Mary Zamora, she was raised in Orange County, California, the eldest daughter of nine children. Charlene graduated from Mater Dei High School in 1975. She later married Rob Dameron and had two children, Lori and Nickol. She spent many years in both Northern and Southern California before embarking on her Great Alaskan adventure in 2006 to live closer to her daughter, Nickol. She loved the slower, simpler Alaskan life and made many friends while working at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. But above all else, she adored spending time with her first-born grandchild, Cami, with whom she developed a special bond. After nearly a decade in Alaska, she retired to warmer climates in Oregon, settling on a 40-acre tree farm in Scio. Her favorite pastimes were gardening, volunteering with the Gleaners Food Bank, vintage shopping, and playing pool with her friends at the Olde Silver Dollar. Her friends and family will always remember her love of animals, dancing, laughter, aromatherapy, her affinity for vintage beaded purses, and a desire for those around her to have a good time. Char is preceded in death by her parents and brother, David Zamora. She is survived by her two daughters, Nickol Dameron and Lori Hanks; sisters, Teresa Bonutto, Michelle Church, Karen Halverson; brothers, Nick, Bill, Mike and Chuck Zamora; grandchildren, Cameron, Astrid and August Roylance; nieces, Jeena Bonutto, Izzy Zamora, Andrea Holmes; nephews, Jimmy and Joey Bonutto, Evan Zamora and Bobby Holmes. Her memorial service will be held in one of her most treasured places: Sedona, Arizona, Saturday February 5, 2022, and participants will be able to attend virtually via Zoom. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to "Gamma Char" way too soon, as her struggles with depression and addiction ultimately took her life. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers or cards, a donation be made in her honor to: True North Recovery (https://tnrak.org), 591 S. Lnik Goose Bay Rd. Wasilla, Alaska 99654, so that others may be able to find hope through her.