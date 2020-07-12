× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 20, 1933 – June 30, 2020

Charles (Chuck) David Bartholomaus passed away June 30, 2020 in Corvallis Oregon.

Born in North Dakota on May 20, 1933, his parents were Edward Bartholomaus and Rhoda Tripp Bartholomaus.

Chuck moved to Portland Oregon during his early years, graduated from Lewis & Clark College and married Margaret (Peggy) Bisel on June 19, 1954 (they later divorced). They had four daughters, Jody Clemo (Kevin) of Hillsboro Oregon, Julie Warde (Al) of Corvallis Oregon, Jill Bartholomaus, who proceeded him in death in 2005 and Janet Knudson (Larry) of Philomath Oregon.

Survivors include three of his four daughters, Jody, Julie and Janet. Grandchildren: Grant & Brooke, Tara, Shelby & Michael, Jessie & Molly, Lawren, Bryce & Luke. Great grandchildren: Dylan, Quinn & Ivy, Luke & Griffin, Penny, Ralph, Gene & Cecil and Eleanor. Janelle Amberg, his longtime partner along with her children; Suzy Elliott (Ron) of Oregon City, Jason Amberg (Aret) of Albany Oregon, Jami Murphy (Tim) of Creswell Oregon, Lindsay Dipzinski (Aaron) of Vancouver Washington, and Janelle’s grandchildren Abby & Lexie, Izzy & Kylie, Hunter, Morgan & Luci, Lola & Lilly.