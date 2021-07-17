Charles "Chuck" Frank Kizer

Chuck was born on September 11, 1963 in Albany to Frank Richard "Dick" Kizer and Charlene Anne (Jones) Kizer. He grew up on his family's century farm: Flying Oaks Ranch. His father and grandfather taught him many practical skills from an early age. He learned to bale hay, operate and maintain heavy machinery, and build or fix just about anything you could think of. His sharp, innovative mind and knack for figuring out how things worked best made him both a highly-skilled and well-equipped man.

Much of Chuck's younger years were spent as a truck driver for Timber Byproducts and Rick Franklin Corporation. He also had a jet-boat tour business, offering rides to locals up and down the Willamette River. Later, he started Kizer Company Incorporated, where he excavated and bulldozed many subdivisions and projects, as well as hauled gravel and dirt with his dump truck and belly-dump trailer in Albany and the surrounding areas. During this time, he did the groundwork for the Veteran's Memorial at Timber Linn Park and for the Corvallis Country Club. Chuck also did the demolition on the old Swanson Center Pool in downtown Albany, and he brought the old tower for the slide home with him so he and his family could enjoy sitting atop it, watching sunsets in his backyard. Additionally, Chuck and his brother, Bret Kizer, pursued a side business of manufacturing Chetco aluminum shovels and placers.