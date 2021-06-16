Charles (Chuck) Lane

The family moved to Utah in 1972 where Chuck worked for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on the Central Utah Project writing environmental impact statements. While employed full-time, he earned his Masters in Public Administration from BYU in Provo in 1982.

Upon the completion of his work with the Bureau of Reclamation in Utah, Chuck, Janet, and Jennifer moved to Weaverville, California so he could pursue a job with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service on the Trinity River Restoration Project. He finished his career with a two-year position from 1995 to 1997 with the US Fish and Wildlife Service in Sacramento working on the Salton Sea Project.

Chuck began his second life as a farmer after retirement in 1997 in Blodgett, for 24 years where he and Jan joined her brother, Dale, to help with the family farm. Not having been raised in a rural setting necessitated that he learned new skills such as fencing, working with sheep and cattle, and making hay and firewood.