January 26, 1943 - May 13, 2020
Charles “Chuck” Young, 77, passed away on May 13th, 2020.
His children were by his side in the week of his passing.
Charles retired from Oremet and had many different hobbies in his lifetime.
He spent the last four years at Lydia’s House where he enjoyed giving the staff a hard time and keeping them on their toes.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.