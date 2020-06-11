× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 26, 1943 - May 13, 2020

Charles “Chuck” Young, 77, passed away on May 13th, 2020.

His children were by his side in the week of his passing.

Charles retired from Oremet and had many different hobbies in his lifetime.

He spent the last four years at Lydia’s House where he enjoyed giving the staff a hard time and keeping them on their toes.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

