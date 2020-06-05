Charles D. Cornelious

May 24, 1927 – May 25, 2020
Charlie, 93, passed away early Monday morning, Memorial Day, at his home in Albany, Oregon. He was born May 24, 1927, in Fairfax, Oklahoma, to Earl and Eva (Scott) Cornelious. He lived in Albany for the past 15 years, but he also lived many years in Scio, Oregon, and Bremerton, Washington.
The previous day was Charlie’s 93rd birthday. He had a wonderful day with a special parade in front of his house, which comprised members of the Albany American Legion Post 10, Albany Police and Fire Departments; antique cars; motorcycles; and decorated cars with friends and acquaintances driving by. Most of the family was there with Charlie, including his son, grandsons, and grandchildren. It was a perfect day with lots of flags flying for this WW2 veteran!
Charlie was the oldest of 7 children (he had 2 younger brothers and 4 sisters). His mom died when he was 10, and his dad died when he was 19. As the oldest, he did an outstanding job helping his siblings survive after their father passed.
He proudly served in the Navy for 14 months during WW2. He enlisted on August 7, 1944 (the day after the invasion of Normandy ended). He spent most of his time in Honolulu, Hawaii, as a boiler fireman. He was discharged on September 6, 1945 (four days after the war ended).
Charlie married his first wife, Donna (Elliott), on May 17, 1947. They had three children: Eva, Mike, and Bobby. He was a newspaper printing pressman for 43 years, working in Albany, Salt Lake City, Denver, Dallas, Tacoma, and Bremerton. He and Donna also raised two of their grandsons, Bobby and Mikey. He was especially proud of them and his granddaughter Donna, their accomplishments, and the great people they have become!
After Donna died in 2004, Charlie married his second wife, Janie (Hutchings) Gourley, on April 9, 2005. They had been lifelong friends from Jefferson, and it was beautiful to watch their journey. They did everything together—an extraordinarily sweet couple that always took care of and dearly loved each other! They spent many wonderful times with their children, grandchildren, and extended family.
Charlie was a loving and endearing part of the Cornelious and Gourley families, delighting those around him with his welcoming smile, interesting stories, and positive personality. He was genuine and true, always there when you needed advice or a sympathetic ear. The most patient and caring man, he made our lives better, and we are so lucky to have known him!
He is survived by his wife, Janie; son, Mike; sister, Peggy; stepchildren: Susan, Ray, Sally, Pat, and Debby; grandchildren: Donna (John), Lawana, Charles, Bobby (Salina), Mikey (Madalyn), Michael, Marcia, Katee, C.C., Missy, Martin, Tanna, Alicia, Bryce, Brad, and Izaac; nieces & nephews: Cece (Neal), Linda, Sharon, two David’s, Steve, Angie, and Gabi; and many great grandchildren.
Charlie’s family wants to express their sincere gratitude to caregivers Fay and Terry, and the caregivers and staff at Visiting Angels and Samaritan Evergreen Hospice. Thank you all for everything you did to make his last days as comfortable as possible!
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service was held at Willamette Memorial Park Cemetery. A full memorial service for Charlie will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Albany American Legion Post 10 in Charlie’s honor.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
