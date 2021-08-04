December 2, 1924 – June 29, 2021
Charles Edward McCloskey Jr., passed June 29, 2021. Born in Norfolk, Virginia, to Charles and Ruby McCloskey. The family moved several times as Charles Sr. was in the Navy. The family settled on the McKenzie in the Blue River area and then moved to Thurston. Chuck attended Eugene High where he played football and baseball.
Chuck was very patriotic and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1943. He served in the Pacific Theater during World War II and continued to serve in the US Navy and Navy Reserve until his discharge in 1954. In 1957 Chuck joined the Oregon Army National Guard and served as the Command Sergeant Major for the 1249th Engineer Battalion in Salem. In 1972 he was selected for assignment as a Chief Warrant Officer and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 in 1984 after over 38 years of service to his state and nation.
In 1946 he went to work for Pac Telephone in Salem, transferring in 1953 to Newport, where he met and married Elsa Schulze. Chuck and Elsa were married for 67 years. Elsa preceded him in death, March 18, 2020. They raised three children, John, Susan, and Holly.
Chuck was active in many civic organizations, The Junior Chamber of Commerce, Eagles, Masonic Order, and was the First Exalted Ruler of the Newport Elks Lodge. Later, Chuck was active in the Telephone Pioneers and served on many committees. He was chairman of the infant hearing assessment program. Chuck enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf, continuing to play into his late 80's.
Chuck is survived by his brother, Allen (Lola), son, John (Jean), daughter, Holly, and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Bonaventure of Albany and Serenity Hospice for loving and caring for him.
A military service will be held August 19, 11 a.m., Willamette National Cemetery, Portland.
In Lieu of flowers please consider a gift to Benton County ARC, Doernbecher Hospital, or a charity of your choice.
