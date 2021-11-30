Charles Edwin Brown

The oldest of seven children, Ed was born in Texas and spent childhood in small towns across Oklahoma and Kansas. His memories from these times were some of his fondest, and the subject of many colorful stories he loved to retell. Ed moved with his family to Oregon when he was 17. After graduating with a degree in education from Mt. Angel College, Ed taught social studies in Albany for four years. He earned a second degree in journalism from OSU, in pursuit of his love of prose and storytelling. In 1973, Ed married Alice Rooney and over the years, they had five wonderful children. He spent four decades working as a drywall contractor in Corvallis and the surrounding area. He was well-known for his warmth, curiosity, and craftsmanship.