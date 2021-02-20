Charles L. Patrick

Chuck was born in Fullerton, California, on November 27th, 1930, and grew up in Anaheim. He attended Fullerton Junior College, then served in the U.S. Army from 1953 -1955 as a cryptographer prior to continuing his education. He graduated from UCLA in 1955, where he then began law school. Among many other odd jobs he held in his youth and young adulthood, Chuck was an attendant on the Astro Jets ride in the summer of 1956 when that attraction first opened at Disneyland. On New Year's Eve, 1958, Chuck met the love of his life, Edna Ann Levenhagen, and a whirlwind romance resulted in a proposal just six weeks later with wedding vows exchanged on May 28th, 1959. After working as a Contracts Analyst with North American Rockwell and then as an Oil Lease Analyst with Shell, Chuck completed law school at Southwestern University School of Law in 1963 with the encouragement of his wife Edna. When asked why he had chosen law as a profession, Chuck would say: "I was always a great admirer of Abraham Lincoln, and if being a lawyer was good enough for Lincoln, it was good enough for me."