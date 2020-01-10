December 29, 1927 — 2020

Charles "Martin" Simonson died at Stoneybrook Assisted Living in Corvallis surrounded by family. He was born December 29, 1927 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Henry Mateus and Sarah Rosella (Nixon) Simonson.

He was a war veteran. At age 18 he joined the U.S. Army and was part of the occupational force in Japan. After his service, while studying at Brigham Young University he met and married Betty Lou DeGraw on May 4, 1949 in Spanish Fork Idaho, a marriage that lasted for 57 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1958, they moved from Idaho Falls to Portland. He worked for Baxter Auto Parts for 50 years. He was embraced by the Baxter Family who affectionately called him “Marty”. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and they traveled to England, Italy, Hawaii and many trips to Utah, Idaho and Oregon coast. Several years after he retired, they moved to Corvallis to be near their daughters. After Betty passed in 2006, he met Terry Deis at his hospice group and they shared many wonderful times together.

He was a gentle, kind and loving man. A wonderful father and husband. Of his death he wrote “it is my wish to follow the path to the end that God has provided, and nature intended"