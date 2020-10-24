Charles Peoples

November 2, 1954 – October 19, 2020

Charles David Peoples, 65, of Scio died October 19, 2020 after an accident on his farm doing what he loved. Charles was born November 2, 1954 in Lebanon. He was raised in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1972. He then attended Klamath Community College and while serving, the University of Maryland.

Charles enlisted in the US Air Force in 1975, and served 20 years and 8 months as Interior Electrician and Weapon Control Systems Mechanic working on F4 Airplanes. He was stationed at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida; McChord Air Force Base, Washington; Bitburg Air Base, West Germany; George Air Force Base, California; Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea; and Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington where he retired in 1995 as a Master Sergeant. He took tours of duty in Rwanda, Saudi Arabia (Desert Storm), and Turkey.

He moved to Scio following his discharge and had worked locally at the Target Distribution Center and then 12 years as a Journeyman Electrician for Oregon State University. In his retirement he was a Forester of his property.