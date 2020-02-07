January 13, 1943 - January 7, 2020
Charles Thomas “Tom” Anderson, age 76, of Albany, passed away on January 7, 2020 surrounded by family. Tom was born on January 13, 1943 in Hermiston, Oregon and was raised in the family home in Troutdale, Oregon. After graduating from Gresham High School in 1961, Tom enlisted in the US Navy as an Airman on the USS Bennington aircraft carrier. Upon the end of his Navy career Tom gained employment for the Burlington Northern Railroad. He moved to Albany in 1972 and remained employed by the railroad until his retirement in 2003.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and The American Legion and enjoyed horseshoes, fishing, crabbing and camping with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Peggy; 4 daughters Teresa Wydronek (Tim), Michelle Van Patten (Michael), Kris Brown (Joe) and Leslie Trulove, 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and sister Pat Collins.
He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather Mary Irene and Arthur Sullivan and his brother James Robert “Bob” Anderson.
Memorial Service will be held February 22, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 127 Broadalbin St NW, Albany Oregon.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).