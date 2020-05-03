× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Charles William Curtis, a fourth-generation Oregonian, passed away April 27, 2020 of complications from just too many birthdays.

He was born May 25, 1920, and always said he was going to “Live to a 100 if it kills me!” His Grandma Tandy was the midwife for him and his siblings’ births on the family farm in Harrisburg, Oregon. The middle child of his parents Chester Curtis and Della May Tandy Curtis, he was predeceased by all his brothers and sisters: Velda Kropf, Alice Toland, Delta Powell, Dean, Ann Davis, Elnora Malpass, and John Curtis.

Chuck married Donna Christensen in 1941 who preceded him in death in 1995. They had two daughters Gloria Lutz of McMinnville, Oregon and Shirley Curtis of Asheville, North Carolina.

Surviving are granddaughter Andrea (Rick) McEvoy of McMinnville and grandson William Charles Curtis (Leslie) of Charlotte, North Carolina along with his two great-grandchildren, John and Sarah Curtis. A granddaughter Elizabeth Joy Blakeley preceded him in death in 1997. Also surviving is his long time companion of 22 years, Virginia Bonser of Eugene, Oregon, and her two sons Mike and Frank who helped him so much in his later years.